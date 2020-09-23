14-year-old boy from Brandon killed in rollover crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County authorities are investigating a fatal rollover crash involving a minor on the northeast side of Sioux Falls just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, a 14-year-old boy was driving near the intersection of east Madison Street and Veterans Parkway. Officials say something happened that caused the driver to overcorrect and the pickup ended up rolling into a nearby ditch.

When police and fire rescue arrived on scene, they found the teen trapped under the pickup. First responders were able to extricate the driver and attempt live-saving measures. 14-year-old Noah Kimball was later pronounced dead at a Sioux Falls hospital.

The other occupant, a man in his 30s, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Investigators say there may have been a mechanical problem, which caused Kimball to overcorrect.