WINDOM, Minn (KELO) — A teenager was arrested following an incident at a southwest Minnesota school earlier this week.

According to the Windom Police, the department learned from the Windom Area School that there was a possible threat to the building just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

During the investigation, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for suspicion of terroristic threats.

Police believe there is no current threat to Windom Area Schools students or building.