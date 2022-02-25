PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s death toll from the 2021-22 flu season is now at 13.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported one new flu death in Codington County last week and 587 new confirmed cases. There’s been 8,826 confirmed cases of the flu this season. Influenza activity remains at the “regional” level.

There were nine new flu-related hospitalizations, bringing the total to 183 this season.

The state health department says flu season peaked in the fourth week of December, but the average peak month is February.

In the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 14,776 flu cases, 547 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.