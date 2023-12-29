SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Friday marks the 133th anniversary of the Wounded Knee Massacre.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe announced tribal employees are off work and tribal programs are closed Friday for the tribal holiday in observance of the massacre.

Tribal offices and programs won’t resume until Tuesday because of New Year’s Day.

About 300 Lakota Indians, including the elderly, women and children, were killed by the United States Army in 1890. The exact number varies by source.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella and Lauren Soulek spoke with people living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation about the somber anniversary, the violence that persists and their hope for the future.

The first report in their eight-part series “Emergency and Hope on Pine Ridge” will air Friday night; look for ensuing coverage on KELOLAND News both on air and online in January.