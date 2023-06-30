SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One-hundred and thirty teams and thousands of players are currently on the softball diamonds in Sioux Falls for the start of the annual Ringneck Invitational.

“It’s a lot of stuff they can learn today and then take with them and practice and improve their game,” Northwestern College softball coach Shane Bouman said.

The event is run by Northwestern College softball coach Shane Bouman, who says the Showcase is also a chance for college coaches to see the region’s up-and-coming talent.

“It’s an opportunity to get in front of a ton of people and do a ton of maybe fielding, hitting, throwing, base running that a coach might not see during a softball game,” Bouman said.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn from a variety of different coaches and also meet other players from other teams and figure out what they do and how I can improve,” 17-year-old pitcher Chandler Cleveland said.

Cleveland plays for the Yankton Fury Black and hopes to improve her pitching skills.

“Accuracy, speed, how I can get the most out of my pitches and movements,” Cleveland said.

Every drill is a chance to get better as a player, but it’s not all business.

“Some would think it’s a lot of competition, but I think all of us are just here to have fun and learn what we can and once you realize that, just getting to talk to new people it’s a lot of fun,” Cleveland said.

The Showcase also offers a session for parents, helping them help their player on and off the field.

“The recruiting process, pitching, hitting, it could be what more can I do for my daughter during games, after games, how to communicate with them,” Bouman said.

Hopefully, leading them down the path to success.

The Ringneck Invitational Tournament runs through Sunday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls. The championship games in the five age groups are set for 6:30 Sunday night.