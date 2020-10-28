$130 million arena in Rapid City needs a name

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, soon to be called The Monument, has been under construction for about a year. Now, Monument Health is asking the public to help name the new Rapid City arena.

Monument Health has the naming rights of the civic center. But for the new arena, they want the community’s help.

“We just wanted to give an opportunity and show everyone that we are a good community partner and this just encompasses the hard work that everyone went through to get to this point to be able to get this new arena and we just think that it belongs to the public,” Cory Fergeson, Community Relations Specialist for Monument Health, said.

Monument Health is hosting a competition. Anyone can submit an idea of what to name the new $130 million facility.

“The sky is the limit in what we are looking for, I mean we want unique names that really encompass what this region’s about, what Western South Dakota is about, what this local community is about,” Fergeson said.

So far there have been just over 400 name submissions. The deadline to submit your idea will be Friday, November 13th.

Heather Jasnoch with the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center says construction on the arena is right on track to be finished during the fall of next year.

“They do know that obviously the project is in South Dakota and weather could be different at any time, three times a day. So we are pretty excited that the weather has been cooperating with us so far,” Jasnoch said.

Jasnoch says crews schedule extra time in advance for the work days they miss due to bad weather.

In the meantime, the facility needs a name.

You can submit your name ideas here.