MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota is on the verge of earning his bachelor’s degree from college — with a major in physics and a minor in math.

Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78-grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates.

He wants to be a high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.

Elliott’s mom, Michelle Tanner, said he started reading and doing math by age 3.

Following a few years of homeschooling and a high school curriculum that took him two years to complete, he began taking college classes when he was 9.