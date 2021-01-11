13-year-old girl shot in the leg in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to find the person who shot a 13-year-old girl, sending her to the hospital.

Officers say Sunday afternoon, several teens drove to an area on the northeast side of Sioux Falls to sell something.

Authorities say they met someone who pulled out a gun and shot the girl in the leg.

“The suspect came walking up to the car, there was some short conversation and he pulled out the gun and then ended up firing the gun. After she was struck, then the car left and they dropped a few people off and eventually, she made it to the hospital and we were called,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police don’t believe the girl was the intended target. Officers are looking for the other people in the car to ask them questions about the shooter.