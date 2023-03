SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New police officers are coming to southeastern South Dakota. The police academy in Sioux Falls graduated 13 recruits.

“Eight of those are Sioux Falls police officers, one from Canton PD, one from Clay County Sheriff’s Office, one from Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office, one from Beresford PD and one from Brandon PD,” Lt. Jason Leach with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

All of those officers will have additional training when they get to their departments.