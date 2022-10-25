RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The arrival of cooler weather is making way for changes to Rapid City’s Main Street Square.

As the seasons change, so does Main Street Square in Rapid City. Maintenance crews have been working to change the downtown gathering spot into an ice skating rink.

“There is a total of five of us that build this arena and put it all together and tear it down. There is a lot that goes with it, we are excited to get it done,” Joe Garza, Operations Manager, said.

Crews have been flipping Main Street Square for 11 years. However, this year’s project has been upgraded.

“Much like the infrastructure at your house, after so many years it has a life expectancy and that’s an opportunity to upgrade and that is exactly what we did. It was a big investment, about 90,000 dollars for this new system,” Rodriguez said.

The new system will help the water freeze faster and keep it frozen for longer.

This ice rink holds hundreds of gallons of water. It needs to be kept under 30 degrees.

Not only is this an exciting time for the community, but CEO Domico Rodriguez and the maintenance crews look forward to ice skating season each year.

“For us, it’s a good thing, for the business community and the community overall, it’s some outdoor adventures for the holiday season which we welcome people downtown anytime we can get them here,” Rodriguez said.

Weather pending, the ice rink is expected to be up and running by November 19th, the week before Thanksgiving.