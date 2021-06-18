12th annual year of the 605 Summer Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 605 Summer Classic is happening in downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday.

It’s a summer event celebrating all things South Dakota. The 605 Summer Classic is ramping up for it’s 12th year of events held in the parking lot of Cherapa Place.

“We love partnering with our community and with cool things going on. And so it was a no brainer to us, local music, local beer, good times,” Derek Fernholz said.

Derek Fernholz is the co-founder of Fernson Brewery in downtown Sioux Falls, which will be just one of the 20 plus South Dakota breweries attending.

“For the event we’re pouring Shy Giant IPA, which is always around, and pink lemonade skip day, which is a part of our hard seltzer line,” Fernholz said.

The event is put on by 605 Magazine, which also collaborates with Fernson each year to put out a ‘summer issue’ 605 brew.

“It’s really evolved over the years. It blew up from just a day of music to two days of music. And then we turned it into a beer festival to celebrate South Dakota only brews. And then now it’s turned into primarily a musical. It’s just like a day to celebrate South Dakota in general,” Alana Snyder said.

Co-founder of 605 magazine Alana Snyder says along with showing off South Dakota’s local beer scene, the event also offers family friendly activities including games and local trivia.

Last year due to the pandemic the event drew in less than half of their typical attendance, but this year they’re expecting over 1000 people thanks to this beautiful weather.

“It just continues to grow and we really saw the need. We were one of the first all South Dakota beer tasting events. And so we like to celebrate local beer, local music, local vendors, and, just have a fun day to kick off the summer,” Snyder said.

The event kicks off at noon tomorrow. The first 50 people to arrive will receive a 605 Summer Classic sticker.