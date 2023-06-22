STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Sturgis is well known for its yearly motorcycle rally. While that event is in August, another one — featuring Camaros — is drawing in crowds this month.

Camaro drivers started to show up earlier this week.

The first event was a welcoming breakfast at The Knuckle Saloon Thursday morning.

The Events Director said the city will host activities all weekend long.

“We have an at-will poker run, so they can go to all the different businesses. We give them a list and in between the times of things that they want to do, they can go do the poker run. That’s throughout all of the northern hills,” Sturgis Rally and Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said.

This rally attracts Camaro owners from all parts of America. One of the main selling points for people to visit are the roads winding through the Black Hills.

“Right now, I’m honestly looking forward just to see the different roads that y’all have. One of the guys told me that you guys basically have your own version of the Tail of the Dragon, where it has over 300 curves and about a 17-mile stretch I think. So I want to just jump in there and feel and take advantage of it,” Texas traveler Manuel Lechuga said.

“Out here they can get out and enjoy everything from the fields to the open plains to the mountains,” Even-Cordell said.

After COVID-19, it was all about rebuilding the event and growing it each year.

“Everybody was great last year, since it was my first one. And they gave me a lot of ideas to continue to do different things,” Even-Cordell said.

The Sturgis Camaro Rally will run through Sunday, June 25. If you would like to learn more about the event, you can visit its website here.