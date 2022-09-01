HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) engaged in a high speed pursuit of a motorcycle Wednesday which met its end on a gravel road east of Harrisburg.

According to a post from the LCSO, deputies attempted to stop a white 2019 Kawasaki ZX1400 near the Harrisburg High School at 4:20 p.m. for speeding, but that the driver took off at high speed.

Photos via LCSO

The post states that the rider, identified after arrest as a 31-year-old man from Harrisburg, was observed splitting traffic down the middle of the road while fleeing. The pursuit continued through Harrisburg before leaving town and heading toward the Lake Alvin State Rec. Area.

The LCSO says the motorcycle sustained body damage during the pursuit, and parts were seen falling off of it.

The rider eventually stopped near the intersection of 273rd St & 480th Ave. and was taken into custody. He has been charged with aggravated eluding (felony), reckless driving, speeding 26+, no motorcycle endorsement, several stop sign violations, and other traffic related violations.

The LCSO says that the rider exceeded speeds of 120mph during the pursuit.