SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls city election is one week from today.

Absentee voting started last Monday.

The Sioux Falls city clerk says as of Monday night, more than 1,200 people had either voted in person or through the mail.



That’s about 300 more votes in than at this same point during the city election of 2018.



Also as of Monday evening, about 1,000 absentee ballots still needed to be returned.

Sioux Falls voter Victoria Sportelli happened to be at the Minnehaha County Administration Building for a vehicle matter when she decided to take care of some other business.

“I thought, ‘I already know who I’m going to vote for. I might as well take the elevator upstairs and do an early ballot,'” Sioux Falls voter Victoria Sportelli said.

So far, absentee voting is happening at a slightly higher pace than city election four years ago.

“I’m not sure if that’s due to just the overall growth in population. We do know in 2020 folks got used to absentee voting, but we just want to make sure they know the options available” Sioux Falls city clerk Tom Greco said.

Sioux Falls city clerk Tom Greco says early voting tends to pick up as time winds down to election day.

“We always want to see a larger turnout, certainly on election day we want folks to get out, but if you can’t you have this opportunity right now,” Greco said.

And voters like Sportelli are taking advantage of it.

“I believe in voting and I want to be sure not to miss a municipal election because many people remember the big elections, but it’s the little elections. Who you elect for mayor, how the city council’s going to function, who’s your representative in the city really matters because it’s local,” Sportelli said.

If you want to vote early in person, but if you can’t make it during the workweek, you can go to the Minnehaha County Administration building this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to cast your vote.

Election day is April 12th.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.