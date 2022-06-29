RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over a hundred people will become U.S. Citizens at a national monument today.

The naturalization ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. MT at Mount Rushmore.

Officials say 120 people from 41 countries will take part in the event.

U.S. Chief Judge Roberto Lange will deliver welcoming remarks at the event.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services encourages new citizens and guests to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media, using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.