12-year-old’s ice cream truck becomes a staple of Lake Poinsett

We have the scoop on a hot new business near Lake Poinsett. It’s starting out small, but the owner has big ambitions. Most people go to the lake for peace and quiet. Every once in awhile, there’s some noise, like the jingle of an ice cream truck, that brings a wave of euphoria to everyone weathering the hot Lake Poinsett summers.

Feldy’s Ice Cream is now a staple in the area. Mati Felderman may be behind the wheel of a golf cart turned ice cream truck, but her son, Noah, is in the driver’s seat of the business.

Customer: “What do you got?”

Noah: “I have, here’s my menu here.”

Customer: “Eight Snickers bars.”

Noah: “Here’s six of them.”

Noah Felderman started his ice cream business and spends every weekend delivering a new twist on the phrase “Sundae Funday”.

“Right after supper, it’s a little dessert and then right after lunch, too,” Noah said.

By the way, he’s only 12.

“Being at the lake, it’s such a fun place to be at in the summertime and then having ice cream on top of that makes it a lot more fun,” Noah said.

His mom says Noah and his grandma, who has a cabin here, started talking about how an ice cream truck would do in the area. Noah worked out a deal with SDSU to sell its ice cream.

“He ran with it. He contacted the state department of health, department of revenue, got his own sales tax license. He figured it out,” Mati said.

“I love seeing smiles on people’s faces,” Noah said.

Noah hopes to one day buy an actual ice cream truck to grow his business. Most people come to the lake to search for peace and quiet. In Noah Felderman’s case, he found a business opportunity in ice cream that adds a little more warmth to Lake Poinsett summers.

“I see a lot of new people and it’s really fun meeting all of them. Just fun seeing everybody,” Noah said.