12-year-old recovering from water rescue in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 12-year-old is recovering after he was pulled from the water in Rapid City.

Sunday afternoon, police and firefighters were called to the 200 block of East Meade Street after a boy was swept away in a drainage canal. Authorities say the boy was able to free himself from the water before the canal breaks.

Emergency crews evaluated the boy on scene before his family took him to the hospital to be treated.

Authorities are reminding people to be careful near moving water. Officials also want you to watch your kids when they’re close to water and teach them about what moving water can do.