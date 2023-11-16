SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 12-year-old with a brutal cancer prognosis is getting his wish.

Spencer Thorsland asked KELOLAND News to follow his journey as he continues his battle against this evil disease.

We caught up with Spencer and his family at the Cattitute Cafe in downtown Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon. When we spoke with him Wednesday, the family’s Make-A-Wish trip to Disneyland in California wasn’t scheduled until December 3.

Now, it’s been moved up to this weekend and they are going to Disney World in Florida.

Part of Spencer’s wish is to get a specific Star Wars necklace offered at the Galaxy’s Edge attraction.

“I asked him if you could get the necklace anywhere you go, would you go to Florida? ‘Well of course; I just want the necklace.’ So the necklace is there waiting for him, has his name on it,” Spencer’s mom, Lori Huml, said.

“Its gonna be really fun, I’m really excited,” Spencer Thorsland said.

If you would like to donate to Spencer’s GoFundMe, you can do so here.