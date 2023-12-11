BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is only two weeks away, but it came early this year for a 12-year-old boy from Brandon.

For weeks now, we’ve been following Spencer Thorsland’s courageous battle with cancer.

Spencer is at home in hospice care. His family is still praying for a miracle, but his mom and dad decided to move Christmas up this year to make sure Spencer had a chance to enjoy time with his family.

Playing video games with his older brother Carter may not seem like a big deal, but to Spencer it’s everything.

“I just appreciate him so much, taking the time and playing with me and spending time with me, he has other events that he could go to but he’s cancelling them because he’s playing with me I can’t even say how much I appreciate him doing that for me,” Spencer said.

Spencer says ever since he was diagnosed with cancer, he and Carter have grown closer.

But this past weekend, all his brothers, cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents showed up at his house in Brandon to celebrate Christmas.

“Oh, I appreciate it so much for all of them coming here instead of me having to travel, obviously it’s super hard for me to travel because I’m so weak,” Spencer said.

Spencer says he has good days and bad days as he continues his fight.

This day was definitely a good one.

“I feel great, I got lots of sleep last night and I’m just pumped to have all my cousins here,” Spencer said.

With this many people, it really comes into focus just how much family means to Spencer and knowing that not all presents come gift-wrapped because this is a gift in itself.

Spencer is a huge Star Wars fan, so for his actual Christmas presents, Spencer got V-Bucks for Fortnite and accessories for his light saber.