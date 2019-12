NEW ULM, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in southern Minnesota say a 12-year-old boy from New Ulm has died in a snowmobile crash. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in a field next to the Nicollet Public School.

Authorities say Bryson Andrew Palmquist was operating the snowmobile and was pronounced dead at the scene.

