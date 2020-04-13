12 new troopers join the SD Highway Patrol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s newest Highway Patrol troopers now have everything they need for duty.

On Thursday the 12 troopers received their badges, cars, and equipment. However, the graduation ceremony scheduled for that day will be held at a later date. It was postponed for safety reasons stemming from COVID-19.

But for Louie Plunkett, that doesn’t change how it feels to finally be a South Dakota trooper.

“I love law enforcement. I love this job, and I’m glad I get to go out and do it with an agency that I am extremely proud to work for and people able to go represent them and keep South Dakota safe,” Plunkett said.

Plunkett is one of two who will be stationed in Rapid City. The other assignments include cities all across South Dakota.

