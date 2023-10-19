SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation wants your opinions on the state’s intercity bus services.

The DOT will hold several meetings across the state over the next month. The first is at the Edith B. Siegrist Public Library in Vermillion on October 27 at 9:30 a.m. The second is at City of Sioux Falls Planning on October 27 at 12:30 p.m.

Officials are looking into improvements for the intercity bus system, which transports people between cities.

Review the full list of meeting times and locations below: