SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation wants your opinions on the state’s intercity bus services.
The DOT will hold several meetings across the state over the next month. The first is at the Edith B. Siegrist Public Library in Vermillion on October 27 at 9:30 a.m. The second is at City of Sioux Falls Planning on October 27 at 12:30 p.m.
Officials are looking into improvements for the intercity bus system, which transports people between cities.
Review the full list of meeting times and locations below:
- Vermillion – Edith B Siegrist Public Library, 18 Church St., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT
- Sioux Falls – City of Sioux Falls Planning, 231 N. Dakota Ave., Fri., Oct. 27, 2023 – 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
- Mitchell – James Valley Comm Center, 300 W. 1st Ave., Fri., Oct. 27, 2023 – 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. CT
- Huron – Peoples Transit, 120 Wyoming Ave. SW, Tues., Oct. 31, 2023, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT
- Watertown – Watertown Reg. Library, 160 6th St. NE, Tues., Oct. 31, 2023, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. CT
- Aberdeen – KO Lee Aberdeen Library, 215 SE 4th Ave., Wed., Nov. 1, 2023, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT
- Winner – Tripp County Library, 442 S. Monroe St., Wed., Nov. 1, 2023, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. CT
- Pierre – River Cities Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave., Wed., Nov. 1, 2023, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT
- Mobridge – AH Brown Public Library, 521 N. Main St., Thurs., Nov. 2, 2023, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT
- Belle Fourche – Chamber, 509 Grant St., Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. MT
- Rapid City – Transportation Center, 333 6th St., Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. MT
- Custer – Custer County Public Library, 447 Crook St., Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. MT