BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against two people as Brookings Police investigate an animal complaint.

On Friday, officers were called to a home near the intersection of 6th Street and 12th Avenue.

Authorities say due to unsanitary living conditions, 12 dogs and a child were removed from the home.

The Department of Social Services and Heartland Veterinary Clinic helped with the case.