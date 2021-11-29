12 Days of Giving makes holidays brighter for local non-profits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls is about to make the holidays a little brighter for a long list of local non-profit organizations.

The holiday season can be a trying time for local non-profit organizations. A desire to help was the motivation behind the 12 Days of Giving.

“The community gives back to Scheels all the time and so for us to be able to turn around and give back to the people that support us that’s really what drives this whole campaign,” Scheels Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

Scheels awarded 12 different non-profits a total of $12,000 last December. This year, the dollar amount has more than tripled, including a $10,000 grand prize.

“We really upped the ante there. We just want to give back in a big way and being able to get one lucky charity that amount I think that’s going to be awesome,” Schlapkohl said.

“I think a good phrase is we have been blessed to be a blessing. Our customers have been great this year and that allows us to do more for the community and give back,” Scheels Assistant Store Leader Josiah Christoffer said.

In addition to one $10,000 grand prize, eleven charities will receive $2,500 apiece. Scheels is accepting nominations until midnight Wednesday night.

“Everybody has something that tugs at their heartstrings specifically to them and so it’s going to be a hard job to pick so I’m glad the community gets to do that because they get to sort through who they love and who they think is deserving,” Schlapkohl said.

And it’s a campaign Christoffer hopes to see grow every Christmas.

“I’d love to have 30 days of giving, I’d love to have 60 days of giving. The 12 Days of Giving has been a good way for us to help learn about community partners and support community partners,” Christoffer said.

Scheels will announce the first of its 12 winners on December 5th.

If you’d like to nominate a local non-profit for the 12 Days of Giving campaign, click HERE