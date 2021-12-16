12 Days of Giving ends with even more giving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After handing out cash to a long list of local non-profit organizations, a Sioux Falls sporting goods store is now collecting toys for kids just in time for Christmas.

The 12 Days of Giving campaign has come to an end. Scheels unveiled its grand prize winner today, with Midwest Honor Flight collecting a check for $10,000.

“Being the grand prize winner of the $10,000, having 13 veterans supported from that, it’s just really phenomenal and unexpected,” Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek said.

“They came in last week, we surprised them with their check, they had no idea they were number one. It was just fantastic to see the community rally behind them,” Scheels Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

Scheels distributed more than $37,000 to local non-profits during the 12 Days of Giving. Today, they’re asking you to give back.

“We scheduled this party to end the 12 Days of Giving just as a big thank you to the community. It’s called our Merry Little Christmas Party,” Schlapkohl said. “A fire truck will be parked outside and they are doing a fill-the-fire truck and collecting toys,” Schlapkohl added.

The giving doesn’t end with a toy. Scheels is offering gift wrapping during the party for a free will donation.

“I love gift wrapping. That’s kind of why I wanted to do it, honestly, but people who don’t want to gift wrap bring your stuff to us,” Schlapkohl said.

The toys and cash will then be donated to the Children’s Home Society, making the holidays a little brighter for kids in need.

“Sioux Falls loves to give all the time but you can definitely feel it once November hits. People are just looking for ways to give back to the community and we’re happy to facilitate that,” Schlapkohl said.