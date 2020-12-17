12 days of Christmas cookies: Day 8 Patricia’s Montecaditos con Guayaba

Eileen’s Colossal Cookies has 14 fabulous flavors of cookie dough that you can pick up in-store during regular business hours. You can choose from Chocolate Chip, M & M, Lemon, Snickerdoodle, Monster Oatmeal, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Scotchies, and Oatmeal Chocolate Chip. You can also choose from Chocolate Chocolate Chip with Walnuts, Macadamia Nut with White Chocolate Chips Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and the seasonal, Molasses. You’ll find Eileen’s Colossal Cookies in Sioux Falls at 2101 West 41st Street, just off 41st Street and Western Avenue. You can find their complete menu on their Facebook page: Eileen’s Colossal Cookies of Sioux Falls. Eileen’s is proud to sponsor KELOLAND Living’s 12 Days of Christmas, so be sure and tune in tomorrow when we’ll have another tasty treat to tempt your taste buds.
Montecaditos con Guayaba recipe:
BAKE: 350 degrees TIME: 20-25Minutes
1/2 C Butter
1/2 C Shortening
1/2 C Sugar
1 Egg Yolk
1 tsp. Almond Extract
2 1/4 C Flour
16 oz Guava Marmalade
|Step 1. Cream butter, shortening, & sugar
|Step 2. Mix in egg yolk & almond extract
|Step 3. Blend in flower a little at a time until well combined
|Step 4. Shape tablespoon of dough
|Step 5. Place on lined baking sheet & create indention with thumb
|Step 6. Fill indention with 1tsp of marmalade
|Step 7. Chill cookies for 30 minutes
|Step 8. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown