$12.7 million wellness facility is coming to Ellsworth AFB and Box Elder community

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A new wellness center is coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base to serve the growing number of people in the Box Elder community.

The new wellness facility will be 15 acres costing about $12.7 million. It’ll be located along Liberty Boulevard, just off of I-90.

“South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority has already secured a grant for half of those dollars from the Department of Defense,” Gov Kristi Noem said.

The new facility will be called the “Liberty Center.” Once built, the current wellness center will be re-purposed as a full-time hangar.

“I have requested $3.2 million in one-time funding to support a new recreational facility to replace the loss of that pride hangar,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

VRC Metal Systems, hosting the conference today, uses cold spray to repair and restore metal for equipment at Ellsworth and for other industries. The organization also brought in more jobs to Box Elder.

“And of course this wellness center, community center, that whole area there’s a hundred and ten acres I believe over there and we’ve got a developer that’s developing that whole area. It’s going to have businesses and single-family houses, apartments,” Mayor Larry Larson said.

Anyone in the community will be able to use the new facility.

“This wellness center will kind of be the center point of the city, our main street and it’s going to be an exciting addition for the community to use and of course for Ellsworth Airforce Base,” Mayor Larson said.

Groundbreaking for the new recreation facility will take place next spring. It is scheduled to be complete in 2022.