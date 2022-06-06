SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Helpline Center will be hosting its 11th Annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide event on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

The event will take place at the Raven Amphitheater in Downtown Sioux Falls, and will include an honorary speaker, a remembrance ceremony, and a 1.5-mile walk. Teams and individuals are encouraged to participate. 100% of proceeds stay local.

The Helpline Center will host Meagan Zerr as the event’s honorary speaker for the 2022 Step Forward to Prevent Suicide event. Meagan will be sharing her personal story as someone with lived experience.

In suicide prevention, life experience with suicide is referred to as “lived experience.” People with lived experience include those who have suicidal thoughts or behaviors or someone who has attempted suicide.