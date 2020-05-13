114th Fighter Wing to fly over hospitals in 9 cities Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Saturday is Armed Forces Day and while we should all be thanking service members who are currently in the U.S. military, the 114th Fighter Wing is doing something special to thank healthcare personnel, first responders and essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Four F-16 fighter jets will take off from Sioux Falls at about one o’clock. Their mission is to flyover hospitals in nine cities in eastern and central South Dakota. It’s all in an effort to say thank you.

“All too often a lot of times people don’t receive the due recognition. Especially in times like this. It’s just a simple token of our appreciation from the South Dakota military to say thank you and that their efforts aren’t going unnoticed,” Doohen said.

People in the communities are encouraged to go outside and watch the flyovers while staying socially distanced.

The estimated times and locations for the flyovers are:

Brookings: 1:10 – 1:20 p.m.

Watertown: 1:20 – 1:30 p.m.

Aberdeen: 1:35 – 1:45 p.m.

Pierre: 1:55 – 2:05 p.m.

Huron: 2:10 – 2:20 p.m.

Mitchell: 2:20 – 2:30 p.m.

Yankton: 2:30 – 2:40 p.m.

Vermillion: 2:35 – 2:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls: 2:50 – 3 p.m.