114th Fighter Wing honoring front line workers with F-16 flyover Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Saturday is Armed Forces Day. It’s a day to honor the men and women currently serving in the U.S. military. Here in South Dakota, fighter pilots out of Sioux Falls will be shifting focus this weekend to recognize healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 1 p.m. this Saturday, four F-16 single-seat fighters with the 114th Fighter Wing will jet out of Sioux Falls. Their targets, hospitals in nine cities in eastern and central South Dakota.

“It’s going to kind of a round robin, about 2-2.5 hour flight. Our plan is just to flyover as many hospitals as gas and training allows,” Doohen said.

Lt. Col. Jeremy Doohen will be leading the way. He’s the Director of Operations for the Operational Support Squadron.

Holsen: It’s a unique thing that you’re doing here, flying over some of these hospitals and thanking frontline workers. What’s your reaction to that, why do this?

Doohen: I have a personal experience, my wife is a healthcare professional here in Sioux Falls at a local hospital. I’m a registered nurse. I have a nursing background. It hits pretty close to me. It was quite an honor to be asked to do the flyover.

Lt. Col. Doohen says the flight path is one big circle covering, Brookings, Aberdeen, Pierre, Yankton and even more. People in the flyover communities are encouraged to share photos and videos of the patriotic event.

Holsen: So people can check it out but they should probably still be careful and socially distance themselves right?

Doohen: Absolutely. We want everyone to come outside. Hopefully it’s good enough weather to be able to see us do the flyover. Again, we encourage people to be outside but don’t go in any large groups or anything like that.

While the 114th is also getting some training in during the flight, the main mission is to thank healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.

“We want to let people know that we’re supporting them. A lot of times the military gets recognition and people that are serving the frontlines, especially during a health crisis like this, get overlooked. We want to make sure that they know we have their back and we’re proud to serve with them,” Doohen said.

The estimated times and locations for the flyovers are:

Brookings: 1:10 – 1:20 p.m.

Watertown: 1:20 – 1:30 p.m.

Aberdeen: 1:35 – 1:45 p.m.

Pierre: 1:55 – 2:05 p.m.

Huron: 2:10 – 2:20 p.m.

Mitchell: 2:20 – 2:30 p.m.

Yankton: 2:30 – 2:40 p.m.

Vermillion: 2:35 – 2:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls: 2:50 – 3 p.m.