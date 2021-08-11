114th Fighter Wing conducting training exercises this week in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you feel like you’ve seen or heard F-16 aircraft flying around Sioux Falls more frequently this month, you’re not wrong.

The 114th Fighter Wing is conducting a Readiness Exercise at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls as part of its annual training. A portion of the training has the Fighter Wing showcasing its ability to perform 24-hour operations.

“We took all of our aircraft and those that support and fly the aircraft and on short notice we had them go to two locations that they didn’t know about before. So within 24 hours they had to move the jets and get ready for flying operations and fly in an exercise from those other locations and they’re doing that right now,” Lt. Col Karl Palmber said.

The Fighter Wing’s annual training started on August 3rd and continues through Friday.