Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
The latest: Village on the River
Top Stories
Potting soil fire safety is a must
Kids cool off at Hydrant Block Party
People share thoughts about future of Sioux Falls Events Center Campus
Tornado warning for Minnehaha County allowed to expire
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sports
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Storm top Lynx 90-79
Top Stories
Twins unravel in 14-4 loss to Mets
Top Stories
Five USD athletes qualify for U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Tuesday night scoreboard – July 16th
Derrion Hardie named Dakota State head baseball coach
‘It’s just so unreal,’ Reactions from the Dakota Alliance U14 girls soccer team’s national victory
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Employment
Contests
Obituaries
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
July 18th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
Comfort King Mattress Factory providing you with a better night’s sleep
Top Stories
Pinnacle Productions bringing your dream wedding to life
JAS Quintet performing Thursday at Levitt at the Falls
Superior Garage Decor & More turning your garage into a more useful space
Peachy’s Fashion jewelry line to celebrate your love for your fur babies
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Local News
The latest: Village on the River
Potting soil fire safety is a must
Kids cool off at Hydrant Block Party
People share thoughts about future of Sioux Falls Events Center Campus
Tornado warning for Minnehaha County allowed to expire
More Local News Headlines
Sanford Health to stop using 2 devices at the center of a federal lawsuit
Results from Events Campus survey
Eye on KELOLAND preview: The space between work and tragedy
Search continues for missing woman from Rapid City
Name released in Lincoln County fatal crash
Those Guys ABATE hosting charity poker run Sunday
Dog in Brookings dies after left in car
Canyon Lake Little League park vandalized
58-year-old man dies in semi vs. semi crash near Mound City
Water restrictions in Pierre to repair sewer line
Capitol News Bureau
South Dakota pesticide investigations faced more questions from lawmakers
State board moves forward on orphaned gas wells in northwestern South Dakota
South Dakota board sets hearing for Keystone XL pipeline water permits
Britton rail terminal might sell soybeans to AGP’s new plant
South Dakota legislators were over-optimistic on revision to sales-and-use tax revenue
More Capitol News Bureau Headlines
Investigates
Tobias Ritesman sentenced to 9 years in prison
Former SD official agrees to pay $750,000 in federal fraud case
Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore contaminated water supply
Brain surgery patient sues Sanford doctor
Tobias Ritesman accused of violating bond conditions
More Investigates Headlines
Your Money Matters
Calling all kids to the mall
Floating to success
How to help a South Dakota organization on Prime Day
Why Amazon workers in Minnesota are protesting, and will it affect South Dakota customers?
Downtown business encourages shopping local on Prime Day
More Your Money Matters Headlines
HealthBeat
Preventing West Nile
Listen to your body
Nebraska woman dies from West Nile Virus
Rare disease tour comes to Sioux Falls
Staying safe in the sun
More HealthBeat Headlines
Sports
Storm top Lynx 90-79
Twins unravel in 14-4 loss to Mets
Five USD athletes qualify for U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Tuesday night scoreboard – July 16th
Derrion Hardie named Dakota State head baseball coach
More Sports Headlines
no iframe support!
Don't Miss!
Sanford International Tickets
Dog Days of Summer Contest
JazzFest 2019 Information
Back To School
Levitt At The Falls
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Don't Miss