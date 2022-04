GARRETSON, SD (KELO) — An 11-year-old child has died in a rollover involving a utility terrain vehicle north of Garretson.

Authorities responded to Highway 11 and 247th Street, 7 miles north of Garretson, just before 10:30 Friday night.

First-responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

Authorities closed the area to traffic while crews worked the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

A dog also died at the scene.