RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

The Rapid City Police Department says 11-year-old Saliah Feather was reported missing around 10 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 600 Disk Drive wearing a black camo sweater and gray basketball shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.