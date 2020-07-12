11-year-old Florida boy runs to honor first responders

Deputy Lee Weber of the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office lost his life after saving his son. Weber jumped into the Missouri River on July 3rd near Pierre after his 8-year-old son fell from a moving boat. KELOLAND News intern Carter Schmidt explains how an 11-year-old in Florida is honoring Weber.

Weber was a Deputy Sheriff with Hughes County since 2015. Sunday, we introduce you to Zechariah Cartledge. He is the founder of Running 4 Heroes Incorporated, an organization he started a little over a year and a half ago based in Winter Springs, Florida.

Zechariah honors people around the nation, including Deputy Weber, by running.

“I’m very proud about it. I don’t like to get too big-headed about it, because at the end of the day, it’s just me trying to help out families when they need it most. We didn’t think we would get this much support from it, which is amazing, but at the end of the day, I just want families to know that their hero will never be forgotten down here in Florida,” Zechariah said.

Zechariah runs a mile for every law enforcement officer, firefighter, and border patrol agent killed in the line of duty. Since founding the organization, he has run 540 miles to honor people.