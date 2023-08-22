JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a deadly crash that happened 12 miles west of Kadoka, South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety says a Toyota Camry and Chevrolet Trailblazer were both driving on I-90 near mile marker 140 in Jackson County. The Camry struck the back of the Trailblazer, which caused it to enter the median and roll. The Camry came to rest in the south ditch.

An 11-year-old boy riding as a passenger in the Trailblazer was killed in the crash. Another passenger in the Trailblazer, a 7-year-old girl, sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Trailblazer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.