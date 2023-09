TODD COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A $10,000 reward is being offered in a hit and run that killed a woman on the Rosebud Reservation last year.

The FBI says Micheliegh Iron Cloud was walking on Highway 63 in Parmelee around midnight on June 17th, 2022 when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was carrying a 1-year-old boy at the time.

Iron Cloud was found dead but the child survived.

The reward is for information that would lead to an arrest.