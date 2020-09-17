105 positive COVID-19 cases at women’s prison in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A mass testing at the women’s prison in Pierre revealed a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Thursday, 105 persons (inmates and staff) have tested positive. There have been three recoveries. Cases for the women’s prison are being counted for Hughes County in the South Dakota Department of Health because for inmates that is their temporarily residence.

In a statement, Department of Corrections officials say every inmate is required to wear a mask and all of the people who tested positive are now in isolation.

“The Department of Corrections conducted a mass-testing event at the Pierre Community Work Center under the Department of Health’s guidance. Following the results of that testing, we were able to identify a number of cases and get those individuals into isolation. All inmates are required to wear masks, and DOC staff is placing an extra emphasis on proper hygiene, cleaning, and hand washing.” South Dakota Department of Corrections

We’re taking a closer look at the department’s response, later today on KELOLAND News.