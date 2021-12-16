NDN Collective to distribute $50 million to indigenous communities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The NDN Collective in Rapid City will soon be distributing $50 million to indigenous communities across South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

CEO of NDN Collection Nick Tilsen says this money will be used to close the racial wealth gap in our communities. He says it will give indigenous families the opportunity to lead a successful life by buying homes, paying off medical debt, and starting small businesses.

“This is an opportunity to invest directly into our mission statement and directly into Native people and into their self-determination as they roll up their sleeves and begin to lift themselves out of poverty and create opportunity,” Nick Tilsen, CEO of NDN Collective, said.

Tilsen says the organization is still in the planning stage of the grant redistribution process. He says it will be about a 10 month process. The grant comes from the Bush Foundation.