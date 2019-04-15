Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Emerald Ash Borer
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Federal explosives charges filed following search of Hartford salvage yard
Top Stories
Paper rockets launched at Minuteman Missile National Historic Site
Convicted sex offender accused of downloading child pornography
Viewing Earth from space, how Apollo 11 inspired EROS workers
255-foot crane in Downtown Sioux Falls coming down
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Weather Alerts
Closelines
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sports
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Derrion Hardie named Dakota State head baseball coach
Top Stories
‘It’s just so unreal,’ Reactions from the Dakota Alliance U14 girls soccer team’s national victory
Top Stories
Glasser’s unique journey through independent ball
Grizzlies outlast Timberwolves in NBA Summer League championship
USD finalizes 5-year contract with Bob Nielson
Stampede announce 2019-20 schedule
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Employment
Contests
Obituaries
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Watch
Watch Newscasts
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
July 16th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
Across the Table with Jay Trobec
Top Stories
July 15th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
July 2019 Gift Galore Giveaway Contest Winners
July 12th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Sanford Underground Research Facility Education and Outreach Impact
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Local News
People remember Apollo 11 launch on 50th anniversary
Federal explosives charges filed following search of Hartford salvage yard
Paper rockets launched at Minuteman Missile National Historic Site
Convicted sex offender accused of downloading child pornography
More Local News Headlines
Viewing Earth from space, how Apollo 11 inspired EROS workers
255-foot crane in Downtown Sioux Falls coming down
Members of Rosebud Sioux Tribe searching for missing woman
South Dakota’s first astronaut
Monster catfish sets newest SD record
Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith performing holiday concert in Sioux Falls
Iowa man dies when tractor rolls over in ditch
Oglala Sioux Tribe legalizes same-sex marriage
South Dakota ends fiscal year with $19.4 million surplus
UPDATE: Police investigating stolen truck, hit-and-run
Capitol News Bureau
Governor picks new members for some key S.D. panels
The week ahead in state government starting Monday, July 15, 2019
State board faces decision on letting Keystone XL pipeline take South Dakota water
State Historical Society gets two new trustees
South Dakota’s industrial-hemp panel looks at Kentucky’s experience
More Capitol News Bureau Headlines
Investigates
Tobias Ritesman sentenced to 9 years in prison
Former SD official agrees to pay $750,000 in federal fraud case
Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore contaminated water supply
Brain surgery patient sues Sanford doctor
Tobias Ritesman accused of violating bond conditions
More Investigates Headlines
Your Money Matters
How to help a South Dakota organization on Prime Day
Why Amazon workers in Minnesota are protesting, and will it affect South Dakota customers?
Downtown business encourages shopping local on Prime Day
Everything you need to know: Amazon Prime Day
Beware of these scams on Amazon Prime Day
More Your Money Matters Headlines
HealthBeat
Listen to your body
Nebraska woman dies from West Nile Virus
Rare disease tour comes to Sioux Falls
Staying safe in the sun
Sanford using stem cells in clinical trial targeting knee osteoarthitis
More HealthBeat Headlines
Sports
Derrion Hardie named Dakota State head baseball coach
‘It’s just so unreal,’ Reactions from the Dakota Alliance U14 girls soccer team’s national victory
Glasser’s unique journey through independent ball
Grizzlies outlast Timberwolves in NBA Summer League championship
USD finalizes 5-year contract with Bob Nielson
More Sports Headlines
no iframe support!
Don't Miss!
Sanford International Tickets
Dog Days of Summer Contest
JazzFest 2019 Information
Back To School
Levitt At The Falls
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Don't Miss