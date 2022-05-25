SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100,000 South Dakotans are expected to travel at least 50 miles over Memorial Day weekend.

Ruth Vogt is headed out for the holiday.

The Winner woman is off to Minnesota to see family, including her son who’s celebrating a birthday.

“He’s going to take me to an antique flea market, so that’s my cup of tea,” Traveler Ruth Vogt said.

AAA South Dakota spokesperson Shawn Steward says Memorial Day travel is expected to be up about 10 percent over last year.

“We’re not quite back to where we were in 2019, but we’re approaching those numbers,” AAA South Dakota spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

Steward says the road will get crowded Thursday and Friday evenings as holiday and rush hour traffic mix.

You’ll also notice busy roads Monday afternoon and evening as people return home.

Overall, gas prices aren’t expected to slow people down this weekend.

“Certainly there are some that are probably making a decision to either not travel or stay closer to home because of the high gas prices this year, but we’ve also done some consumer surveys this year where people have told us, ‘We’re still going to travel. We still want to get out there and visit the places we haven’t been in a while or the people we haven’t seen,” Steward said.

Vogt isn’t pumping the brakes either.

“I was going to see my son no matter what, so I’ll pay the price,” Vogt said.

About 90 percent of South Dakotans traveling for the holiday are expected to drive.



