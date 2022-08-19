SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A $10,000 reward for information in a recent burglary where 100 firearms were reported stolen from a business in Isabel is being offered, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The reward is being offered by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and ATF.

The firearms were stolen from Reloader’s Corner in Isabel over the weekend of Aug. 13, according to the ATF. The front door was entered by force. Handguns, shotguns, rifles and accessories were reported stolen, according to the ATF.

One of the stolen firearms has already been recovered on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation, the ATF said.

Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the individuals involved is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency.

The burglary is being investigated by the ATF, FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Dewey County Sheriff’s Office.