RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-Officials in Pennington County are inviting the public to an event celebrating a milestone for the courthouse.

The event will celebrate 100 years of the courthouse. It will be held at the Courthouse at 4 p.m. on November 16th.

A special photo will be taken out front at 3:30. It will then be placed into a new time capsule. Early this year, a century-old capsule was found in the walls of the courthouse and opened. Newspapers, coins and a 100-year-old can of tobacco was found inside.