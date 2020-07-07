100-year birthday celebration for local Shriner

The El Riad Shrine is hosting a birthday bash for one of its members Wednesday. What’s so big about that?

Well this member didn’t join the Shrine until he was 85 years old and now he turns 100.

Arvin Hannemann’s family celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday; cap, cake and all.

But on Wednesday, it’ll be his fellow Shriners turn.

It’s not a surprise party, but as Hannemann jokes, at his age, every birthday is a surprise now.

“Yeah, laughs, I don’t get a surprise like this every year,” Hannemann said.

So, why did this one time farmer, join the Shrine at age 85?

“I suppose I joined the Shrine to go there and have something to do on Wednesdays,” Hannemann said.

Plus, he says some of his relatives were members and he thought why not join, too.

Hannemann played in the Oriental Band and often marched in parades.

He’s still a member, just not as active as he used to be, but to say he still gets around okay, is an understatement.

“I’m able to drive my car, walk, mow the lawn do whatever I have to do, and ride my bike,” Hannemann said.

A few years ago, the mayor even declared July 28th, Arvin Hannemann Day in Sioux Falls.

A fitting declaration for a man who says he never thought he’d see the day when he turned 100 years old.

“I was close to it, so I figured I’d make it,” Hannemann said.

Hannemann’s birthday celebration starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Shrine and the public is welcome.