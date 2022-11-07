YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years.

KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019.

Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money then gets donated to a local organization in Yankton.

At that time, the group was holding their third distribution event. Now later this week, they will be holding their 10th distribution.

“We went back and looked and we’ve had around 40 or more organizations nominated over the last five years,” steering committee member, Amanda Adamson said.

There are five selected organizations that will each give a five minute presentation. Members will then vote on which one they’d like to donate to.

“We tally the votes and we hear from the previous winner from the last meeting and they kind of say what they used it for, and then we announce the winner,” steering committee member, Whitney Devine said.

While the name is 100 Women of Yankton, they’re actually averaging around 200 members.

“It really is great because we keep seeing our membership grow and the impact just keeps extending, like Amanda said earlier, when we are averaging about $16,000 per meeting, it’s just a larger impact we can make every time we get together,” steering committee member, Kristi Tacke said.

An impact that has grown into something larger than these women ever expected.

“It just goes to show the needs that are out there, and if the organization doesn’t win, we get to learn a lot about the cause and hopefully that brings awareness and attention to those needs in the community as well,” Adamson said.

The next meeting is Thursday at 7:00 at the Elks Lodge in Yankton. The five organizations that members will vote on are: River City Family Connections, Yankton Area Banquet, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health – Systems of Care, Yankton Baseball Association, and Connecting Cultures.

If you’re interested in being part of the event, we’ve provided a link with this story here.