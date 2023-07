SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken is wrapping up the 100 Miles in 100 Days challenge with a workout.

You can join the mayor at the new fitness court at Rotary Park to set a few records.

There will be a competition on Thursday, July 27th at 4 p.m. for pull-ups, bar hangs and pushups.

The Mobile Rec Unit will be there as well.

The fitness court just recently opened featuring 28 stations that the public can use for free.