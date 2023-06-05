SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local golfers are taking their swings — a lot of swings — to help children in the classroom.

18 golfers made themselves at home today at Brandon Golf Course.

“Today is the 25th annual 100-Hole Challenge for Junior Achievement,” Junior Achievement of South Dakota President Kayla Eitreim said.

The participants raised anywhere from $2,500 to $21,000 each to provide JA experiences to students of all ages.

“We bring volunteers from the community to work with students to help them understand the importance of financial decision-making, career awareness, and entrepreneurship and help them understand what the future might look like for them and develop a goal for their future,” Eitreim said.

“When I’m going in it’s really just to teach them about entrepreneurship and the opportunities for their careers, what they can do beyond high school or grade school or whatever level that they’re at,” First PREMIER Bank private banker TJ Hora said.

TJ Hora works at First PREMIER Bank and is playing in his 19th 100-Hole Challenge.

“I enjoy golf but I love the organization of Junior Achievement. I’ve been involved with them for over 20 years and I can’t think of a better way to impact kids but raise the money, get some golfers out here, have a great time and enjoy a great day for a great cause,” Hora said.

The dollars raised impact tens of thousands of students in communities and classrooms across South Dakota.

“JA is in 42 communities across South Dakota, and this last school year that just wrapped up will be over 54,000 kids that had a JA experience thanks to folks like these and many others who are helping support the program,” Eitreim said.

100 holes can prove to be a grind…

“Tend to have balls go right, go left, but you manage,” Hora said.

…but Junior Achievement is well worth every swing.

“We’ll raise over $70,000 for JA programming and they’re out here to have a great time on a beautiful day,” Eitreim said.

Ten players completed 100 holes today, while the other eight split the challenge 50-50. Everyone was hoping to be done by 5:00 p.m.

