10 years since the deadly shooting of two Rapid City Police Officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was exactly ten years ago tonight, when three Rapid City Police officers were shot in the line of duty, during a traffic stop. Two of them died.

It was 4:30 in the afternoon, August 2nd, 2011 when three Rapid City police officers were involved in a deadly shooting.

The Attorney General’s Office, that investigated the shooting, says Daniel Tiger pulled out a .357 caliber revolver and fired the first two rounds before the officers could draw their guns.

“The officers returned fire striking the suspect and when the shooting stopped all four of the men involved in the shooting went down,” Rapid City Police Chief Steve Allender said.

The first bullet struck Officer Nick Armstrong in the chest, just to the left of his bullet-proof vest.

An autopsy showed that single shot killed him.

The second round hit Officer Tim Doyle in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Moments later, Tiger shot and struck Officer James Ryan McCandless in the chest, again, just missing his vest.

James Ryan McCandless and Nick Armstrong died as a result of their injuries. Doyle survived.

Officers struck Tiger twice, and he too died of his injuries.

Investigators interviewed more than 50 people. One witness told them Tiger told her he wanted to die because he didn’t have a home or a job. He also didn’t want to go back to prison.

“I don’t think it’s possible for a police officer to put this one behind them, I think internally as a department it’s one of those scenarios when we grieve together, suffer together, heal together and we’re closer together,” Allender said.

Investigators concluded that the officers were justified in firing their weapons and using lethal force.