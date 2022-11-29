SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.

Dylan St. Claire, 31, used a KIK social media account to chat with other KIK users and shared pornographic videos of children including some under 12, according to the U.S. Attorney. The incidents happened between March 10, 2021, and July 21, 2021.

St. Claire was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 2.