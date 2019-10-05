10-year-old girl donates part of allowance to REACH Literacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A non-profit teaching adults how to read has some extra money for its mission.

And it’s all because of a 10-year-old girl and her parents.



Like many kids, Greta Hult earns an allowance for doing chores around the house.



Only is doesn’t all go into the 10-year-old’s pocket.



Some of it goes into what’s called a “for others” fund.



“I have “for others” in case I want to buy my friends presents for their birthday or I want to donate to a cause like REACH,” 10-Year-Old Greta Hult said.



That’s exactly what the Sioux Falls girl just did.



A portion of her hard-earned allowance paired with a match from her parents added up to a $45 donation to REACH Literacy.



“Mostly what we get is book donations, so to have a young person actually come in and give their own dollars up. I remember when I was little. I probably wouldn’t have done that same thing, so I do think it really speaks to her character and her parents really instilling in her the value of a non-profit,” REACH Literacy Executive Director Paige Carda said.



If you think that doesn’t sound like much money, think again. Just one book in the adult curriculum costs $50.



“That does make an impact because that’s a curriculum material for an entire year for an adult to teach them so it is impactful,” Carda said.



“It’s really important to me to leave my mark on the world I guess,” Hult said.



The 10-year-old is already off to a good start.

You know who we love? Greta Hult. Greta gets an allowance and she puts back part of her allowance for a donation. Twice… Posted by REACH Literacy on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Greta donates part of her allowance a couple times a year. She’s donated to other organizations in the past.

If you’re interested in helping REACH Literacy, there are a couple of ways to do it.

You can donate books, money, or your time by being a volunteer.



Click here to find out how to get involved.